Villas for sale in Porec, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
€737,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€590,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
€1,50M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula’s shore in western Croatia, Poreč is a favorite summer getaway. The…
€675,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
€990,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of ​​165 m2 on a plot…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
€620,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
€740,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
€780,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
€675,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 21
Area 240 m²
Are you wondering where to find a quality property for an affordable price? Check out this v…
€721,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 31
Area 400 m²
This wonderful-looking property in Poreč is now on sale! Take a look at this unique estate l…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
€620,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
€515,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of ​​180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
€520,000
