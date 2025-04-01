Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Kastela
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Grad Kastela, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
A brand new, almost unused villa in Kastela area with swimming pool, located between two roa…
$872,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Unique choice on the first line to the sea!Beautiful villa with swimminf pool right by the b…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 464 m²
Amazing recently built villa in Kastela just 30 meters from the sea and promenade and 300 me…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
It is one of the best villas we have seen in Split area!Magnificent new property with beauti…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
This sunny villa resides in Kaštel Lukšić, approximately 8 kilometers from Split, with the c…
$708,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
A luxury villa located in a quiet location in Kaštel Novi, surrounded by olive groves, viney…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Kastela, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Kastela, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Discounted!Old price was 1 100 000 eur, new price is 990 000 eur!In the picturesque setting …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes