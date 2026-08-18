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Villas for sale in Grad Korcula, Croatia

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zrnovo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zrnovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a unique luxury villa in the first line by the sea,…
$1,37M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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