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Villas for sale in Opcina Kastelir Labinci, Croatia

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13305 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,44M
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Villa 5 rooms in Rojci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Rojci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13304 Kaštelir, urban villa with swimming pool, sauna and gym A beau…
$1,44M
Leave a request
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