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Villas for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

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7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Rare property on the first line on the island of Solta - villa with a plot of 2000 m2!Locate…
$1,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grohote, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grohote, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Unique modern villa on the 1st line to the sea on Solta island!Villa is at the final stage o…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
A new luxury 1st row resort surrounded by pristine Mediterranean nature in the magical town …
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale on Šolta Island – Exclusive Seaview Property in Dalmatia!Unique Aura, …
$1,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Turn-Key Luxury Seaview Villa for Sale on Šolta Island – Only 80m from the Sea!Exclusive mod…
$925,958
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 828 m²
Fascinatung 1st line modern villa as part of a luxury new resort surrounded by untouched Med…
$4,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Modern-style villa in a serene setting on Šolta, approximately 1 km from the sea!Nestled in …
$2,29M
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