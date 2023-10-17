New buildings in Russia: comfortable apartments in new complexes
Real estate in Russia is in high demand among foreigners due to the country’s developed infrastructure, stable economy, and hospitality. The advantage of having a home in Russia is how simple it is to buy real estate for both Russian citizens and foreigners. It can be done in just a couple of hours.
In what kind of real estate is it profitable to invest in Russia?
A win-win investment option is to buy apartments in new complexes. Apartment complexes are in constant construction throughout the whole country. They replaced the old buildings (Stalin-, Khrushchev-, and Brezhnev-Brezhnev-era apartment blocks) offering much more space, large balconies, and other amenities.
New builds are constructed in downtowns, on the outskirts, and in the suburbs of Russian cities. Most of them are complexes that combine comfortable life and entertainment: apartment owners can use common gyms, beauty salons, and saunas.
The best cities to buy newly built apartments in Russia
Sochi, Yalta or Sevastopol are great options for vacation or rental properties. These are popular Russian resort cities with a developed infrastructure and a high-level service. It is convenient to live in an apartment bought here on vacations, while the rest of the time to rent it out to tourists and get a good income. Apartments by the sea are in particular demand among tenants.
The Realting.com platform offers you Moscow, St. Petersburg, or Kaliningrad for permanent residence. These big Russian cities are famous for their numerous attractions, recreation areas, and cultural sites. Accommodation here will suit those who plan to work or study in the Russian Federation.
Apartment in new building in Russia: the main advantages
Recently, the construction quality in the Russian Federation has improved significantly due to stricter control of the inspection authorities. As a result, apartments in new buildings in Russia offer a number of advantages:
- regular heat supply during winter;
- high sound and heat insulation;
- mechanical floors help avoid leaky roof problems;
- large living space;
- high-quality interiors.
The cost of new real estate in Russia on the Realting.com platform is quite high: €1000-€5000 per square meter. Low-priced apartments in new buildings are only in the suburbs of small towns or without finishing jobs at the construction stage.