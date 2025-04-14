Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district ________________. Location: Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies; Restaurants and spa centers
Natural environment: → Coniferous forest, Oz. Vorontsovskoye with eco-path. In walking distance from "Lintulovo" there are several more lakes - Lublin, Zhmurkino and small Lozovoe lake.
Communications and infrastructure of the village: → Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861) → Pipeline Checkpoints, security. → Guest parking → Asphalt roads with pavements → LED street lighting → Single fence, entrance to the site → Rest area: its own park with a reservoir and two recreation areas → The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company Greenline.
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Possible Online Presentation Site 364. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1706001:12316
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
