Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe ________________. Location: The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga. → Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by car in the village of Gromovo: hospital, kindergartens, nursery and schools, post office, cafes and shops, bank and post offices, MFC, issue point "Yandex Market"
Natural environment: → Lake Reassuring, pine forest
Communications and Infrastructure of the Village → Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861) → Pipeline Checkpoints, security. → Rest area, pier, slip for boats → Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system → Street lighting → The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!
Possible online presentation site No. 157. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0802001:642
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
