Residential complex ZhK Rihard

Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buildings and harmonizes with the color scheme of Moscow. We take into account every little thing so that you can enjoy your daily life. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! Transport accessibility: To three metro stations: “Polezhayevskaya”, MCC “Koroshevo” and “Zorge” only 10 minutes walk. The road to Leningradsky Prospect by car takes 3 minutes, to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: The interior of Richard is fenced and completely isolated from the outside. For children, there are playgrounds with a difference in relief. Adult romantics are waiting for benches in a quiet landscaped park, cozy sunbeds in the sensory garden and hanging chairs in the column gallery. For those who need to work, in the fresh air in a cozy place, sheltered from bad weather, an outworking platform with sockets is equipped. For noisy games and meetings with friends, we have created a separate space that will not disturb the serene inner world of the residential complex. On the outside of the house there is a square with sports and playgrounds for children of different ages, where every child will find entertainment.