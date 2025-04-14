Residential complex ZhK Rihard

  1. Realting.com
Moscow, Russia
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 5812
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00285
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Metro
    Khoroshyovo (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Khoroshyovskaya (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Polezhayevskaya (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Zorge (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2022
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buildings and harmonizes with the color scheme of Moscow. We take into account every little thing so that you can enjoy your daily life. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect order and coziness in your apartment! Transport accessibility: To three metro stations: “Polezhayevskaya”, MCC “Koroshevo” and “Zorge” only 10 minutes walk. The road to Leningradsky Prospect by car takes 3 minutes, to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: The interior of Richard is fenced and completely isolated from the outside. For children, there are playgrounds with a difference in relief. Adult romantics are waiting for benches in a quiet landscaped park, cozy sunbeds in the sensory garden and hanging chairs in the column gallery. For those who need to work, in the fresh air in a cozy place, sheltered from bad weather, an outworking platform with sockets is equipped. For noisy games and meetings with friends, we have created a separate space that will not disturb the serene inner world of the residential complex. On the outside of the house there is a square with sports and playgrounds for children of different ages, where every child will find entertainment.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 53.5
Price per m², USD 6,078
Apartment price, USD 323,811
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 68.4 – 103.2
Price per m², USD 5,391 – 6,140
Apartment price, USD 410,726 – 627,886

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia

