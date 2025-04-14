Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe

Location:

The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.

→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by car in the village of Gromovo: hospital, kindergartens, nursery and schools, post office, cafes and shops, bank and post offices, MFC, issue point "Yandex Market"



Natural environment:

→ Lake Reassuring, pine forest



Communications and Infrastructure of the Village

→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)

→ Pipeline

Checkpoints, security.

→ Rest area, pier, slip for boats

→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system

→ Street lighting

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!



Possible online presentation of the site No. 222. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0802001:571