Cottage village Tis da Glad

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest
Location: Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD → You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highway Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabovo, Kamyshovka are located 4-6 km from the village. There is a Magnit supermarket, post offices, Sberbank office, kindergartens, a school, a hospital and a cafe. A 30-minute drive from the village are the ski resorts "Snow", "Golden Valley" and "Red Lake", where international freestyle competitions are held.
Natural environment: → Within walking distance of Lake Mamontovskoye and Alexandrovskoye → On the border of the village coniferous forest
Communications and Infrastructure of the Village → Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861) → Wide intra-quarter travel Checkpoints, security. → Rest area → Playground → The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!
Possible online presentation of site No. 129. Cadastral number of the site: 47:01:1314001:3330
Location on the map
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…