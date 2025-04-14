Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region
Location: Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD → You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi. → Social infrastructure is located 10 minutes drive from the village in the village of Leskolovo - shopping centers, cafes, kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a car service center, a garden nursery and even a skate park.
NATURE: → A project in which the rustic freshness is combined with modern principles of country development. KP "Levada" are sites on a picturesque meadow 30 km from the Ring Road. → On the border of the village green forest with a predominance of spruce and pine trees
Engineering and Infrastructure: → Electricity 15 kV Roads with asphalt crumb pavement → Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system → Entrance group and guest parking Form of management – partnership of property owners (TSN)
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT.
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites! 5 Building Areas in LO → Areas surrounded by forests and lakes → Purchase directly from the owner of the site
Possible online presentation Section 89. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0120001:2294
Lehtusi, Russia
