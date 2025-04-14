Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe

Location:

The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.

→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by car in the village of Gromovo: hospital, kindergartens, nursery and schools, post office, cafes and shops, bank and post offices, MFC, issue point "Yandex Market"



Natural environment:

→ Lake Reassuring, pine forest



Communications and Infrastructure of the Village

→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)

→ Pipeline

Checkpoints, security.

→ Rest area, pier, slip for boats

→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system

→ Street lighting

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!



Possible Online Presentation Site 238. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0802001:666