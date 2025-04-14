Residential complex Sochi Park

The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses.

The houses are built using durable monolithic technology.

The facades are lined with ventilated facades.

Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style.

The apartments are rented with a clean finish and a ceiling height of 2.85 meters.

The complex has a school with 1,100 places and a kindergarten.

There are commercial premises on the ground floors.

Parking is provided for car owners.

The territory of the complex is landscaped, there is a health trail and a health zone.

The residential complex is located in the Bytha neighborhood of Sochi.

Some apartments are view apartments.

The infrastructure of the area is well developed: kindergartens, schools, pharmacies and clinics, shops and parks are within walking distance.