Residential complex Sochi Park

The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses.
The houses are built using durable monolithic technology.
The facades are lined with ventilated facades.
Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style.
The apartments are rented with a clean finish and a ceiling height of 2.85 meters.
The complex has a school with 1,100 places and a kindergarten.
There are commercial premises on the ground floors.
Parking is provided for car owners.
The territory of the complex is landscaped, there is a health trail and a health zone.
The residential complex is located in the Bytha neighborhood of Sochi.
Some apartments are view apartments.
The infrastructure of the area is well developed: kindergartens, schools, pharmacies and clinics, shops and parks are within walking distance.