  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential complex Sochi Park

Residential complex Sochi Park

Sochi, Russia
from
$219,216
13/04/2025
$218,511
13/04/2025
$2,353
;
UP UP
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi
  • City
    Sochi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    19

About the complex

The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses.

The houses are built using durable monolithic technology.

The facades are lined with ventilated facades.

Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style.

The apartments are rented with a clean finish and a ceiling height of 2.85 meters.

The complex has a school with 1,100 places and a kindergarten.

There are commercial premises on the ground floors.

Parking is provided for car owners.

The territory of the complex is landscaped, there is a health trail and a health zone.

The residential complex is located in the Bytha neighborhood of Sochi.

Some apartments are view apartments.

The infrastructure of the area is well developed: kindergartens, schools, pharmacies and clinics, shops and parks are within walking distance.

Location on the map

Sochi, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Marushkino, Russia
from
$59,999
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,545
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
You are viewing
Residential complex Sochi Park
Sochi, Russia
from
$219,216
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 21–34 m²
98 real estate objects 98
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications