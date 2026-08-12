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Apartments from developers in Ulcinj, Montenegro

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Herceg Novi
4
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Budva Municipality
48
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Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Show all Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic
Ulcinj, Montenegro
from
$244,779
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic Porta Rai is a new premium residential and investment development on the coast of Montenegro, located on the legendary Velika Plaža, the longest sandy beach on the Adriatic. The project combines a luxurious seaside lifestyle, five…
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