Residential complex Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic

Porta Rai — exclusive beachfront residences on the Adriatic

Porta Rai is a new premium residential and investment development on the coast of Montenegro, located on the legendary Velika Plaža, the longest sandy beach on the Adriatic. The project combines a luxurious seaside lifestyle, five-star resort services, and the investment appeal of one of the Mediterranean’s most promising destinations.

Here, every day begins with the sound of the waves, panoramic sea views, and the atmosphere of a world-class resort. Ownership becomes not only a place to relax and enjoy life by the sea but also a valuable asset with strong growth potential.

A five-star lifestyle and investment opportunity

Porta Rai is the first large-scale branded condo-resort project of its kind in the region, created for those who value comfort, prestige, and smart investment opportunities.

The development offers:

- Fully furnished residences ready for immediate occupancy;

- Five-star resort infrastructure and amenities;

- Professional hotel-style management;

- Participation in a managed rental program;

- An income-generating investment model with no operational responsibilities for owners.

Owners acquire more than just an apartment by the sea — they gain a private resort residence supported by international hospitality standards and premium services.

Elegant interiors ready for living

All residences are delivered fully furnished and finished to a high standard. Interiors are designed in a contemporary Mediterranean style, where natural materials, light colour palettes, and thoughtfully planned layouts create a sense of space, comfort, and harmony.

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious terraces allow residents to enjoy Montenegro’s mild climate throughout most of the year.

World-class resort infrastructure

Porta Rai is being developed as a fully integrated, year-round resort where everything needed for leisure, wellness, sports, and comfortable living is within easy reach.

Residents will enjoy access to:

- A private sandy beach;

- Outdoor and infinity swimming pools;

- A modern spa and wellness centre;

- Fitness facilities;

- Restaurants and bars;

- Panoramic rooftop areas with sea views;

- A seaside promenade;

- Boutique retail and commercial spaces;

- Sports and water activities;

- A kids’ club and family-friendly zones;

- 24/7 security and resort services.

Exclusive owner privileges

Property owners benefit from a range of exclusive privileges designed to enhance every stay:

- Owner’s card with discounts and special benefits;

- Preferential rates for friends and family;

- Discounted airport transfers;

- Welcome amenities upon arrival;

- Personal concierge services;

- Tailored lifestyle services;

- Access to a private beach area reserved for owners.

International hospitality management

The resort is managed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an internationally recognized hospitality operator known for its portfolio of premium hotel brands and exceptional service standards.

The professional management company oversees all aspects of operations, guest services, maintenance, and rental management, ensuring a seamless ownership experience and complete peace of mind.

Investing in the future of the Adriatic

Its unique beachfront location, growing demand for high-quality resort real estate, and the ongoing development of Southern Montenegro create strong long-term value appreciation potential.

Porta Rai offers a rare opportunity to own a fully serviced residence by the sea, enjoy the benefits of a world-class resort lifestyle, and invest in one of Europe’s fastest-growing coastal real estate markets.