  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,82M
;
20
ID: 33754
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
New Exclusive A house in Barna on Zvi Segal Street Land of approximately 550 square meters Built about 320 square meters with rental housing of approximately 106 square meters 4 bedrooms on the top floor and basement another room does not include accommodation. The perfect location above other villas and very quiet. A cocooning pool. A little on the house: open spaces "Hopen Spice", fully equipped American kitchen and another small kitchen, large rooms For coordination: Dan: 054.623.33.43 Nathaniel: 052.353.01.45

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
