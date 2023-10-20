  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Terrasse soucca

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 room apartment very spacious in the area of agamim avrc terrace soucca

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Quartier city un duplex 4 pieces
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,545
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Show all Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Discover this charming 2.5-room garden apartment, located on the 1st floor of an authentic Arab private house. This unique property offers high ceilings of about 4.5 meters, creating a spacious and airy atmosphere. With a built area of about 82 m2, a balcony of 5 m2 and a private courtyard o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$956,175
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Show all Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
in very recent building with jacuzzi, sauna, reception room and kindergarten, superb 4 rooms of 100m2core by interior architect with very nice sea view, sold entirely furnished, immediate entrance
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications