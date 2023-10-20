  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bonne affaire

Residential quarter Bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
20/02/2026
$526,680
05/03/2025
$471,912
13/02/2025
$473,256
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 25007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 rooms terrace soccah small building Fourth floor adjacent cellar agamim view park building feels good promoter

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$423,225
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,71M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Show all Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Residential quarter Au centre agreable bel appartement bonne affaire en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$460,845
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. In the shop project "Bustan arnona" composed of only 6 floors including 22 apartments in the building. Last penthouse 4 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of terraces soucca. The interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications