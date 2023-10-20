  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville

Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,950
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33826
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Vue mer eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$507,870
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,950
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Bright and fully renovated apartment on Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications