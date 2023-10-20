  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$429,777
02/04/2025
$429,777
04/02/2025
$423,963
24/12/2024
$425,493
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
