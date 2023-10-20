  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Special investisseur

Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33825
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,555
You are viewing
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
duplex penthouse in one of Ashkelon's most beautiful neighborhoods. 5 pcs with terrace of 46m2 cellar 2 parking spaces building of only 4 floor
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Show all Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$395,010
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction indexing
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications