  Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac

Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,350
;
9
ID: 33377
ID: 33377
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
apartment 5 rooms in small building 1 mn from the lake, 1st floor, 2 terraces, very invested

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,350
