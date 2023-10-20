  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel

Residential quarter Exceptionnel

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33735
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
EXCEPTIONAL Eternal sea view First line facing sea small building of 3 floors apartment 3 rooms of 60m2 + 20m2 terrace very good product for an alya facing the sea, or investment in long thermal or rbnb.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Sde dov residences de luxe en front de mer a tel aviv une opportunite unique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$768,075
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,42M
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Show all Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,06M
BZH New opportunity: Family house with generous volumes at an incredible price! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in the Nissan district, quiet and appreciated by francophone families! Its assets: - House of 5.5 rooms of 165 m2, - Field …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea vie…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications