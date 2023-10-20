  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$648,945
;
10
ID: 33691
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
exceptional case not to be missed agamim, small building of 2 floors, rdj 4 p of 104 m2 + garden of 200 m2 piscinable, cellar and parking - You're on the way. super prosuit to investment or habitat BUILDING 2 YEARS

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,950
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications