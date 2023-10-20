  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
AU COEUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTREE IMMEDIATE

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
in a small building of 4 floors, a duplex penthouse of 138m2 living space + 48m2 of terrace, very beautiful factory, cellar and 2 parking spaces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
4 rooms plain city center
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications