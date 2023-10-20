  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces barnea proche commerces et la mer

Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces barnea proche commerces et la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
7
ID: 33401
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Good deal

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer endroit calme grand jardin proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Nice cottage a lot of charm located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovee, large kitchen with central ilot. spacious living room with real dining area. A lot of light. Under floor. parking and a beautiful garden with swimming pool
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
4 rooms, new in a new boutique building, spacious and realized only with luxury materials, terrace of 12 m2, parking. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private bathroom, MAMAD and a second bathroom. Very bright with large windows, and quiet. 5 minutes from Hayarkon Park, 4th floor,…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
