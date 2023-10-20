  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,721
07/03/2025
$474,721
15/02/2025
$476,073
06/01/2025
$464,243
;
4
ID: 24353
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

