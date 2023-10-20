  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$983,150
02/04/2025
$983,150
04/02/2025
$969,850
24/12/2024
$973,350
;
5
ID: 23497
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

marina dashkelon a 5 rooms large standing with beautiful sea view

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

