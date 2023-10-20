  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent

Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33777
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter 2 pieces spacieux standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,897
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Show all Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
in very recent building with jacuzzi, sauna, reception room and kindergarten, superb 4 rooms of 100m2core by interior architect with very nice sea view, sold entirely furnished, immediate entrance
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Au centre vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,025
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Show all Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
exceptional business to seize!! in the new area of Agamim. in a small building of 5 floors, rdj 4 rooms of 100 m2 living space + 50m2 garden. American kitchen, electricite ia, master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, air conditionne centralise, parking. Come in immediately. very good …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications