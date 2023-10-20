  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$780,615
20/02/2026
$780,615
16/03/2025
$699,441
24/02/2025
$701,433
;
8
ID: 25155
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad) 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armored door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access …
EXCLUSIVE BEST TOWER ???? FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD 6 750 000,00 Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications