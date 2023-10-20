  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bien agence

Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33658
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated ???? ✅ Land of 220 m2 ✅ Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district ✅ Quiet and family environment ✅ Ideal for a family or investment A rare opportunity in Ashkelon, to seize quickly! ???? For more information or a visit, contact us now.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$36,993
Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,555
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Show all Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Show all Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications