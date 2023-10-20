  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Appartement immense

Residential quarter Appartement immense

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
10
ID: 33664
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Exceptional apartment in City, Ashdod ???? Discover this unique 5 rooms of 183 m2, on the 2 floors, offering rare volumes and absolute comfort. ✨ Highlights of the apartment: • Generous area of 183 m2 on two levels • Open and pleasant view • Two master bedrooms with separate bathroom – like an independent apartment • Private cellar • Dedicated parking • Large and bright spaces • Very well maintained building in the heart of a central and sought after neighbourhood ????? Premium Location: Located in the center of Ashdod (City), close to shops, services, transport and schools. ???? Ideal for a large family looking for space, comfort and strategic location, or as an exceptional property with heritage value.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

