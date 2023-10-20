  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part

Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33707
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 rooms plain city center

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au part
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Show all Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
well agencer
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Show all Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications