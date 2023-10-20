  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac

Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33702
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
in the area of agamim 50 meters from the lake, in a beautiful building recent apartment 4 rooms spacious and invested with adjacent cellar,

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) -…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications