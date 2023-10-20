  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle

Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33761
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
villa with basement as a t2 beautiful garden attic of 50m2 barnea Two minutes from the city exit
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
In a recent residence in Kiryat Yovel district, discover a superb 2-room apartment, modern, bright and perfectly maintained. Located on the 11th floor of a building built in 2023 with elevator of Shabbat, it offers an area of 50 m2 extended by a balcony of 4 m2 with an unobstructed panoramic…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications