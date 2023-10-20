  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
$793,155
10
ID: 33881
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Residential quarter Coup de fusil un appartement de 4 pieces avec ascenseur et parking au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from $454,575
Hadera, Israel
from
$454,575
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,08M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from $1,36M
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from $485,925
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $3,10M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$793,155
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
