  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
$526,680
20/02/2026
$526,680
05/03/2025
$471,912
13/02/2025
$473,256
8
ID: 25009
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

apartment 4 pcs dimri 3rd floor gage view well maintained quality project only 2 to compensate

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Duplex Elegant au nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street! Characteristics: - 5 pieces of about 120 m2, - Two terraces! 14 and 6 m2, - A beautiful living space with a nice dist…
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Gunshot! for sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product once renovated can exceed 3 million... Mamad, air conditioning, parking, very central. Building with 2 elevators including one of shabat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,02M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
