  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse

Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33776
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,270
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Investi
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Show all Residential quarter Quartier calme
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$674,025
in the heart of the youd beit district, apartment 3 p spacious and bright, gagee view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Show all Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Residential quarter En plein coeur de makor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
EXCLUSIVE BEST TOWER ???? FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD 6 750 000,00 Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications