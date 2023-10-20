Residential quarter Neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
North Garden
The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 6-storey buildings, each building containing only 15 apartments. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, recreation and recreation complexes and close to the main traffic routes.
Electricity
-triphae
Preparation for a mini central air conditioner
A TV intercom
Communication points: telephone and television in each room
Switches in rooms
Preparation for ceiling fan in rooms
A switch at the entrance to turn on and off all the lighting in the house
Timer for an electric radiator
Apartment system to monitor and control electricity consumption
Quality interior doors
Electrical stores (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms)
Ceramic plaster In the 3 rooms apartments - in the dry rooms, granite floor ceramic 60/60 In apartments 4, 5, rooms and apartments with garden - in dry rooms floor granite porcelain 80/80 In penthouses - floor coverings in dry rooms - porcelain granite 80/80 (for floors of 3-4 pieces) porcelain granite 100/100 (for floors of 5-6 pieces) Terrace garden tap In some penthouses - preparation of a Jacuzzi In apartments and penthouses with garden - a gas point
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
