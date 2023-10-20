  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Neuf

Residential quarter Neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
$501,600
ID: 33755
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 6-storey buildings, each building containing only 15 apartments. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, recreation and recreation complexes and close to the main traffic routes. Electricity -triphae Preparation for a mini central air conditioner A TV intercom Communication points: telephone and television in each room Switches in rooms Preparation for ceiling fan in rooms A switch at the entrance to turn on and off all the lighting in the house Timer for an electric radiator Apartment system to monitor and control electricity consumption Quality interior doors Electrical stores (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms) Ceramic plaster In the 3 rooms apartments - in the dry rooms, granite floor ceramic 60/60 In apartments 4, 5, rooms and apartments with garden - in dry rooms floor granite porcelain 80/80 In penthouses - floor coverings in dry rooms - porcelain granite 80/80 (for floors of 3-4 pieces) porcelain granite 100/100 (for floors of 5-6 pieces) Terrace garden tap In some penthouses - preparation of a Jacuzzi In apartments and penthouses with garden - a gas point

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming Duplex with 5 rooms of 158 m2 net ( 178 m2 gross ) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Degage view. Nice hidden kitchen. 4 bedrooms included mamad. a true pepetite in the city center. on level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom.. L…
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Located in the sought after district of Ir Yamam in Netanya, close to Kikar HaPiano, Canyon Ir Yamam and beaches. Apartment 5 rooms of 140 m2 Second floor Terrace of 18 m2 with view, Two parking lots and a cellar. Recent residence of standing, offering gym, children's playroom and maintain…
