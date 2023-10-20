Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan

  1. Realting.com
  Appartement 4 pieces quartier neve illan

Ashkelon, Israel
$467,115
ID: 33823
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

