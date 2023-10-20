Residential quarter Bien agence

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ?????
???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright
A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods!
✅ 4 pieces well arranged
✅ High floor with open and soothing view
✅ New, clean and well maintained building
✅ Excellent ventilation and natural light throughout the apartment
✅ Central and convenient location in the Agamim district
???? Attractive price: 1.750.000
???? For more information and to arrange a visit:
054-2266615
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
