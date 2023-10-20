  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
6
ID: 33756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods! ✅ 4 pieces well arranged ✅ High floor with open and soothing view ✅ New, clean and well maintained building ✅ Excellent ventilation and natural light throughout the apartment ✅ Central and convenient location in the Agamim district ???? Attractive price: 1.750.000 ???? For more information and to arrange a visit: 054-2266615

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
Other complexes
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panor…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, quiet and central, in a building with elevator, 4.5 room apartment including a secure room, a master suite, a Soucca balcony with magnificent views, Triple exposure, bright, renovation of high standing of the best taste (French vendors). Cabinets integrated in e…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications