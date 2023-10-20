  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil

Residential quarter Coup de fusil

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
;
10
ID: 33734
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
exceptional business to seize!! in the new area of Agamim. in a small building of 5 floors, rdj 4 rooms of 100 m2 living space + 50m2 garden. American kitchen, electricite ia, master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, air conditionne centralise, parking. Come in immediately. very good product to habitat as well as investment. To be seized!!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, Another room with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,411
Very nice two pieces well arranged Separate toilets and bathroom Outdoor terrace fully renovated apartment modern and new facilities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
