  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer

Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$321,338
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33435
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
2 room apartment with beautiful sea view, 50 meters from the edge of palge, mamad, parking and cellar

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$321,338
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated ???? ✅ Land of 220 m2 ✅ Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district ✅ Quiet and family environment ✅ Ideal for …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$705,375
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications