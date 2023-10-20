  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat

Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Un 3.5 pieces quartier Shimshon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces dans le nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications