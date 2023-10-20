  1. Realting.com
  Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod

Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod

Ashkelon, Israel
$843,315
ID: 33511
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Rare!! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of shabat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses..... Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
