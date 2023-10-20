  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$539,220
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33875
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,265
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$539,220
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Show all Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Netivot, Israel
from
$467,115
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views! Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials. A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$467,115
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications