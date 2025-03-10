  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.

Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.

Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%.

All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental.

Occupancy: 85%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and development centres for children.

Property in Ubud pays for itself faster than in other areas. Land rent is much cheaper here than in Changgu or Seminyak. It is possible to make the same profit as expensive land rentals by the sea.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

