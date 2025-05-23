Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The secluded boutique complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. The project includes 5 spacious and modern villas with 2-3 bedrooms.
Each villa has:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is situated on a bank of a river with waterfall, 8 minutes drive from Ubud city center, 10-15 minutes drive to the most popular Ubud attractions such as the Monkey forest, hand woodcarving street, Yoga Barn and more.