Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The secluded boutique complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. The project includes 5 spacious and modern villas with 2-3 bedrooms.

Each villa has:

large outdoor area with a terrace and a swimming pool

picturesque large garden with cozy chill-out areas and fish ponds

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Fully equipped kitchen with a central island

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated on a bank of a river with waterfall, 8 minutes drive from Ubud city center, 10-15 minutes drive to the most popular Ubud attractions such as the Monkey forest, hand woodcarving street, Yoga Barn and more.