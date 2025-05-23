  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$358,677
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26314
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2453981
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The secluded boutique complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. The project includes 5 spacious and modern villas with 2-3 bedrooms.

Each villa has:

  • large outdoor area with a terrace and a swimming pool
  • picturesque large garden with cozy chill-out areas and fish ponds

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully equipped kitchen with a central island
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated on a bank of a river with waterfall, 8 minutes drive from Ubud city center, 10-15 minutes drive to the most popular Ubud attractions such as the Monkey forest, hand woodcarving street, Yoga Barn and more.

  • Canggu - 55 minutes
  • Airport - 70 minutes
  • Sanur Beach - 45 minutes
  • White sand beach - 55 minutes
  • Rice terraces - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$383,584
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,416
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$244,099
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$124,540
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$136,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$358,677
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$378,604
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure: sports grounds 2 swimming pools kids' water par…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 28–45 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications