Residential properties for sale in Bavaria, Germany

Munich
22
40 properties total found
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€299,000
2 room apartment in Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Aschaffenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Make your dream a reality - comfortable housing in the popular picturesque area of the Bavar…
€635,000
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
€500,000
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
€1,30M
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
€825,000
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
€610,000
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
€510,000
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of comfort and quality of life: a 3-room apartment with a balcony an…
€890,000
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
€350,000
Condo 3 rooms in Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
€870,000
3 room apartment in Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 room apartment
Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the ap…
€1,70M
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€1,29M
1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
€430,000
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
€620,000
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
€349,900
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Haar, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
€570,000
Villa 10 rooms in Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Gruenwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony in Starnberg, Germany
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with balcony
Starnberg, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
€10,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony in Dornach, Germany
5 room house with parking, with balcony
Dornach, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
€2,60M
Castle in Bavaria, Germany
Castle
Bavaria, Germany
Area 1 300 m²
Germany Bavaria Old castle in Bavaria A magnificent, impregnable, impres…
€17,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Modern Apartment above the roofs of Munich The timeless design, a well thought-out room c…
€599,999
4 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
4 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 4
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
€3,50M
3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Timeless elegance and modern attributes were decisive in furnishing this extraordinary jewel…
€3,25M
5 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
5 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
An absolutely exceptional one-of-a-kind property presents itself in one of the most beautif…
€3,40M
House in Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
Area 518 m²
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
City residence with high living comfort The light-flooded apartment presents itself luxur…
€4,87M
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
€1,40M
